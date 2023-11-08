Bank SSD Technician by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Sterile Services | Theatres | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Southend

Spire Wellesley Hospital are looking for a new member of staff to join the TSSU & theatre department on a bank/temporary basis. This role is to clean, sterilise and pack theatre linen and instruments. Ensuring theatre instruments and consumables are correct and ready for use.

Spire Wellesley Hospital has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology, ENT.

Duties and responsibilities

You will be part of the team responsible for providing an exemplary instrument sterilisation service for our Theatre and Endoscopy equipment. This will include loading often heavy sets of instrumentation into the washing machine through to reassembly and packaging in time for the next procedure.

Who we're looking for

Previous Sterile Services experience is essential.

Flexibility to work on our rota.

Happy with the physical nature of the role

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further details please email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.