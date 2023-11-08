Bank SSD Technician by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Sterile Services | Theatres | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Southend
Spire Wellesley Hospital are looking for a new member of staff to join the TSSU & theatre department on a bank/temporary basis. This role is to clean, sterilise and pack theatre linen and instruments. Ensuring theatre instruments and consumables are correct and ready for use.
Spire Wellesley Hospital has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology, ENT.
Duties and responsibilities
You will be part of the team responsible for providing an exemplary instrument sterilisation service for our Theatre and Endoscopy equipment. This will include loading often heavy sets of instrumentation into the washing machine through to reassembly and packaging in time for the next procedure.
Who we're looking for
- Previous Sterile Services experience is essential.
- Flexibility to work on our rota.
- Happy with the physical nature of the role
Benefits
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Access to Blue Light Card discounts
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For further details please email
Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.