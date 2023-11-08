Senior Radiographer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Senior Radiographer | Imaging | Farnham| Band 6equivalent dependent on experience | Part Time 16 hours a week | Permanent



Spire Clare Park Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Senior Registered Radiographer to join our fantastic Imaging department on a permanent basis.



At Spire Clare Park Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in Surrey. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

- Explain clearly to patients how they can positively contribute to their treatment plan

- Identify people's health needs by undertaking thorough subjective and objective assessment methods, using full clinical expertise and experience

- Obtain information on patient's needs within the overall context of their imaging and care requirements

- Interpret patient data using all of the relevant components to assist in making an accurate clinical diagnosis. Make this information available to appropriate colleagues

- Identify and discuss with colleagues the implication of imaging, enable them to think through the risks and their effective management and the need for referral to others

Who we're looking for

- HCPC registered with no restrictions

- Degree (BSc Honours in Radiography or equivalent qualification)

- 2 to 3 years' experience

- Willingness to learn and develop

- Flexible and adaptable

- Patient centred

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill at rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications