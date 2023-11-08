For Employers
Night Support Worker by Voyage Care
Voyage Care
Healthcare
Night Support Worker

Pay Rate: 10.72ph

Location: Trowbridge

Shift Pattern: 9:30pm - 8am

DRIVER required

  • Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
  • Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Do you love to help people and are looking for a new challenge? If you are this may be the perfect role for you!

Here at our service called Chantry Gardens, we support 3 individuals with learning difficulties and mental health. Support workers are to promote independence and support them to lead as fulfilling life as possible our support workers incorporate both therapy-based activities and social based activities. Voyage Care are looking for a support worker with a passion for delivering outstanding care. Experience is preferred but not necessary as we have an outstanding training programme and induction should you be successful.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Communicating with the people you support using appropriate communication methods.
  • Assisting with individuals' care, including personal care.
  • Participating in the development and implementation of support plans.
  • Assisting the people we support with household activities.
  • Administering medication to the people you support.
  • Recording and completing any appropriate documentation.

Key Benefits:

  • Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour.
  • Premium overtime rates of an additional £1 per hour
  • Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential.
  • Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions.
  • Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants.
  • Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments.
  • Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service
  • Access to external Wage stream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt.
  • Paid training, induction, and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need.
  • Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications.
  • Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones.
  • Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care
  • Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you.



Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.

* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

