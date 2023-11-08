Night Support Worker by Voyage Care

Night Support Worker
Pay Rate: 10.72ph
Location: Trowbridge
Shift Pattern: 9:30pm - 8am
DRIVER required
Do you love to help people and are looking for a new challenge? If you are this may be the perfect role for you!
Here at our service called Chantry Gardens, we support 3 individuals with learning difficulties and mental health. Support workers are to promote independence and support them to lead as fulfilling life as possible our support workers incorporate both therapy-based activities and social based activities. Voyage Care are looking for a support worker with a passion for delivering outstanding care. Experience is preferred but not necessary as we have an outstanding training programme and induction should you be successful.
Key Responsibilities:
- Communicating with the people you support using appropriate communication methods.
- Assisting with individuals' care, including personal care.
- Participating in the development and implementation of support plans.
- Assisting the people we support with household activities.
- Administering medication to the people you support.
- Recording and completing any appropriate documentation.
Key Benefits:
- Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour.
- Premium overtime rates of an additional £1 per hour
- Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential.
- Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions.
- Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants.
- Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments.
- Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service
- Access to external Wage stream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt.
- Paid training, induction, and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need.
- Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications.
- Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones.
- Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care
- Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you.
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.
* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010