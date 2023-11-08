Night Support Worker by Voyage Care

Night Support Worker



Pay Rate: 10.72ph



Location: Trowbridge



Shift Pattern: 9:30pm - 8am



DRIVER required



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Do you love to help people and are looking for a new challenge? If you are this may be the perfect role for you!



Here at our service called Chantry Gardens, we support 3 individuals with learning difficulties and mental health. Support workers are to promote independence and support them to lead as fulfilling life as possible our support workers incorporate both therapy-based activities and social based activities. Voyage Care are looking for a support worker with a passion for delivering outstanding care. Experience is preferred but not necessary as we have an outstanding training programme and induction should you be successful.



Key Responsibilities:



Communicating with the people you support using appropriate communication methods.

Assisting with individuals' care, including personal care.

Participating in the development and implementation of support plans.

Assisting the people we support with household activities.

Administering medication to the people you support.

Recording and completing any appropriate documentation.

Key Benefits:



Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential.

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions.

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants.

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments.

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wage stream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt.

Paid training, induction, and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need.

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications.

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones.

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you.





Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

