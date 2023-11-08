Residential Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care
SouthamptonLocationSouthampton
a day agoPosted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Senior Support Worker - £24199.50
- Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
- Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
Reporting to the Service Manager; the Senior Support Worker will oversee staff and provide assistance to the People we Support. Tasks undertaken by the Senior Support Worker may include:
- Managing the service in the absence of the Service Manager
- Shift Leading
- Updating Support Plans and Risk Assessments
- Undertaking Support Worker Supervisions and Competency Assessments
- Providing care to the People we Support
A career with Voyage Care offers long-term employment prospects, with opportunity for promotion and progression as well as job security in a sector leading organisation. Funded Blue Light Card including lots of high street discounts.
We have a fantastic range of benefits for our staff and we offer sector leading career progression, so don't hesitate to apply today and make a real difference to the lives of the people we're supporting!
All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.
JOB SUMMARY
Residential Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care
Southampton
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time