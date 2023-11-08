Support Worker by Voyage Care

Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour

Premium overtime rates of an additional £1 per hour

Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt

Paid training, induction and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you



Rugeley, WS15 2HX8:30am - 4:30pm - Monday and Friday - 40hours a week£10.72 per hourAt Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:As a Support Worker at our day centre in Rugeley you will support people with activities in the centre and out in the community to ensure that they live as fulfilling life as possible.We provide high quality support to adults with a learning disability and other complex needs. We offer individualised care packages that incorporate social, vocational, leisure and educational activities and increase their presence in the community. Activity plans are tailored to each person's aspirations, needs and interests and are designed to help individuals to pursue a more independent lifestyle. All activities are fully risk assessed.This services does not provide support for sponsorship at this time.We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.These benefits include:





The individuals we support at this service enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.



Applicants for this role are required to have a manual driving licence and able to drive in the UK.



This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.

