Deputy Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Deputy Manager Job - Liverpool

Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new deputy Manager to work within our clients residential home in Liverpool.

About You:

  • Confident communicator
  • Excellent clinical knowledge
  • The ability to challenge the way things are and find better alternatives
  • Committed and organised approach

Deputy Manager vacancy details:

  • £12.00ph
  • Excellent reputation
  • 5-star experience
  • 75% Supernumeary / 3 shifts on floor

Deptuy Manager main duties:

  • Assist the day to day running of the service
  • Lead a team of people to provide outstanding care

If you are interested in this Deputy Manager job please get in touch ASAP! - Daniel - 07835073286 Ref: DM 21885

