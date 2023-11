Support Worker by Voyage Care

Voyage Care are Recruiting for Support Workers to support people with a range of learning disabilities and mental health conditions.



Location: Orchard Leigh Cheltenham ***DRIVER PREFERED to drive our company vehicles***



"This services does not provide support for sponsorship at this time"



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour

Pay Rate: £11.02



Shift patterns: Days 7am - 14:00 14:00 21:00



As a Support Worker in our Cheltenham service Orchard Leigh you will work with people who have varying degrees of learning disabilities as well as mental health issues. To promote independence and support them to lead as fulfilling life as possible our support workers incorporate both therapy-based activities and social based activities.



Activities in house are:



Shopping

Cafe trips

Pub trips out

meals out

Treasure Seekers disco

Bowling, cinema

Cotswolds farm park

Hiking, driving

Pantomime

In-house thematic parties

Picnics in the park

Requirements:-



Support Workers in this location, experience is not necessary as all of our staff receive training tailored to the needs of the people they support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that covers support 24/7, 365 days a year. Our rotas are based on the support the people need and can be tailored if it fits with the service. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Drivers are preferable but not essential.



Benefits to a career with Voyage Care:



A mixture of in house training and nationally recognised qualifications (such as the level 3 in Health & Social Care) fully paid for by us

Paid DBS & Holidays

Life assurance & Pension Scheme

Access to the Blue Light Card scheme

Long service awards

Refer a friend now from £500-£2000 T&C's Apply

About this Job -



We are expanding our team and looking for genuinely caring and hands on individuals to join our team of Support Workers.



This registered service supports individuals within the home and local community. As a Support Worker you will be assisting them to lead independent and fulfilling lives; the people we support are at the heart of all we do. A big part of your role will be supporting people to do their favourite things and try new activities. We ensure they reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours.



As a leader in health care and support services for individuals throughout the UK, Voyage Care supports thousands of people. Across our services we support people to do various activities such as bowling, going to the cinema and on days out to the coast - so it might not feel much like work!





Experience NOT Necessary as full training will be given for those that do not. Driving License essential to drive company vehicles .



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010



"COVID19 safety is important to us all, we support our staff and the people we support to stay safe by wearing correct PPE, including Type IIR Fluid Resistant Surgical Masks (FRSM), aprons and gloves at all times. We have a in-house team that ensures that all of our services have plenty of PPE at all times. All care and support is carried out following the latest Government guidance. Our aim is to keep you and the people we support safe."



"It is an expectation that all staff are to have had or be part of the Covid- 19 vaccination process unless they can provide an exemption reason".