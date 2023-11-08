Bank Women's Health Physiotherapist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Physiotherapist | Women's Health | Spire Wirral Hospital | CH61 | Women's Health Experience Required



Spire Wirral Hospital are looking to recruit a Bank Women's Health Physiotherapist to join their fantastic and dedicated team.



This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.



Duties and responsibilities

- To provide highly skilled and specialised assessment, diagnosis and treatment for patients within the out-patient service.

- Take a lead role in physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis and treatment of patient caseload.



Who we're looking for

- Degree (BSc Hons Physiotherapy) or equivalent.

- Registered with the Health and Care Professions Council

- Post graduate experience in treating musculoskeletal and women's health patients in an outpatients setting.

- Experience of clinical leadership e.g. developing peers is desired

- Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied caseloads

- Experience of working in partnership with consultants and participating in creating innovative solutions for new services is desired



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.