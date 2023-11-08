Service Manager by Voyage Care

Job Title: Registered Service Manager



Hours/Shifts: Full Time (37.5hrs) Working times are predominantly office hours but there would be a requirement to work flexibly across all hours inclusive of on-call duties



Salary: £39,897.00 per annum plus opportunity to achieve KPI bonus



Location: Acklam, Middlesbrough



Voyage Care have a fantastic opportunity for a Registered Service Manager to join us and lead the team at Woodlands in Middlesbrough.



At The Woodlands we provide support for up to 14 individuals who have a brain injury. We aim to support the people we support to regain their social, cognitive and independence skills, and to develop confidence.



We promote structure and routine to each person we support, to enable and empower them to become more independent and gain valuable independent life skills.



Key Responsibilities



Manage the day to day running of the service, including all relevant line management and ongoing development responsibilities for the coordination, training and recruitment of the staff team.

Build and maintain relationships with all relevant local stakeholders. Arrange and attend regular meetings with stakeholders and utilise relationships to promote business growth or ensure prevention or resolution of issues. Maintain regular contact with all relevant contracts monitoring teams and be involved in all audits and visits.

Attend meetings with people we support, their families and other professionals.

Create and distribute any relevant reports or regular KPI information including completion of group reports as required.

Complete relevant quarterly quality audits with the support of your team to promote the identification of issues that may lead to service issues which could negatively affect the business.

Effectively implement and manage any procedure or policy changes within the team to ensure quality levels are maintained in line with regulatory, internal and contractual requirements.

Management of all complaints, incidents and accidents with support from the team as required. Ensure all regulatory, internal and contractual requirements are met, including completion of all relevant notifications and adherence to correct policy and procedure.

This is a Registered Service Manager position and as such the successful candidate will be required to register with the Care Quality Commission.



What Voyage Care would like from you



Commitment to delivering high quality care.

Previous managerial experience in a care setting.

Strong working knowledge of care standards and regulations.

Have a Registered Managers Award plus Level 5 diploma or be willing to work towards.

Excellent organisational and communication skills.

Reliability and being approachable.

Benefits with Voyage Care



Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card.

Enhanced family leave.

Free 24/7 external counselling service.

Access to external Wagestream app.

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications.

Pension scheme and life assurance.

Long service awards.

Refer a friend bonuses.





We ensure that the people we support reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

