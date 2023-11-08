Maintenance Person by Future Care Group
Maintenance Person
Albany Lodge Croydon CRO 2BZ
Full time hours per week 40
Pay rate per hour £15
We are actively looking to recruit a Maintenance person at Albany Lodge.
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
Rewards and Benefits:
Career Development and personal growth
- Ongoing personal and professional development programme
- Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
- Online learning resources
- Fully funded apprenticeships
- Career progression and promotion opportunities
- Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.
Health & wellbeing
- Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU
Money
- £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
- Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
- Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car
And some more perks
- Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
- Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
- Free hot meals at work
- Free uniform
- Free car parking
- DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation
Duties:
- Confident in the monitoring and maintaining all compliance related checks and recording outcomes. Water testing, fire alarm testing etc.
- Experience at resolving maintenance issues and will have the ability to prioritise a variety of maintenance related tasks within the Care home.
- Someone who cares passionately about creating a positive, clean and safe environment for residents and staff.
- Have a good understanding of Health and Safety processes and procedures within a residential development.
- Well organised with experienced in the management of maintenance, compliance and health and safety records.
- Ensure the upkeep of the Care home is maintained at all times, internally and externally.
Our Group of Care Homes was founded more than 20 years ago. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.
