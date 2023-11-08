Care Assistant by Future Care Group
South CroydonLocationSouth Croydon
a day agoPosted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Care Assistant
Day and Night shifts Available
Pay Rate Per Hour £11.10
Albany Lodge Nursing Home, CR0 2BZ
Only UK applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
Have you ever thought about a career in Social Care? Or you maybe already work in the Social Care. We're looking for motivated, positive individuals with great interpersonal skills to come and join our team.
Currently we are recruiting for Care Assistants for one of our 18 care homes - Albany Lodge, based in Croydon.
Rewards and Benefits:
Career Development and personal growth
- Ongoing personal and professional development programme
- Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
- Online learning resources
- Fully funded apprenticeships
- Career progression and promotion opportunities
- Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.
Health & wellbeing
- Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU
Money
- £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
- Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
- Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car
And some more perks
- Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
- Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
- Free hot meals at work
- Free uniform
- Free car parking
- DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation
Job requirements:
- Supporting the need of our residents within the home.
- Manage their personal care, which includes washing, dressing, eating.
- Supporting and helping with their health care needs, including routine checks, or administrating medication.
- Working with other healthcare professionals within the home, to ensure that all care needs meet the highest possible standards.
- Manual handling, using equipment where required.
- Working with the most up to date care home IT technologies
The ideal candidate for the role will have:
- Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition
- Effective written & verbal communication skills
- Experience preferred but not essential
- NVQ level 2 or 3 preferred but not essential
- Clear DBS and references
INDMP
JOB SUMMARY
Care Assistant by Future Care Group
South Croydon
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time