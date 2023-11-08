Bank Support Worker by Voyage Care

Bank Support Worker - Female required



Location- Rugeley



Pay rate: £10.42 per hour



This service does not provide support for sponsorship at this time



Whether you are new to care or have previous experience, your values are much more important to us. We provide a fantastic training and induction programme that will support you in your role.We are currently recruiting for our supported Living service in Rugeley where we provide support to adults with learning disabilities and complex needs.You'll help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same.Click apply to complete our quick one-page application to join Voyage Care and do something amazing.







We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

