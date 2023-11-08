Senior Dental Nurse / Clinical Lead by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently hiring for a practice within Southampton for a Dental Nurse / Clinical Lead to join their team on a full-time basis! The ideal candidate will be GDC registered with a Radiography qualification, however the practice would be happy to support you in obtaining a Radiography qualification if you currently do not have one. They are also looking for a candidate who is keen to progress within their Dental career with excellent communication skills both written and verbal. Previous management expereince is desirable but not essential.

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Dental Nurse / Clinical Lead

Pay rate: Up to £16 Per Hour

Hours: Monday to Friday

Location: Southampton

Duties:

Maintain a high standard of patient care and confidentiality.

Liaise with the Dental Nurse Manager and other Senior Dental Nurses to ensure correct training needs are met for staff within the service.

Be professionally responsible for ensuring high standards of Infection Prevention Control and Decontamination processes within the service and monitoring undergraduate performance, including risk management and reporting to academic staff.

Communicate by telephone, email or fax with patients, GDPs and other hospitals to ensure specialist care is arranged for patients' individual needs.

Develop and empower all members of your team to perform to high standards and innovate.

To undertake other duties that commensurate with this grade of post in agreement with the relevant line manager.

