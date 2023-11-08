Dental Nurse Position by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently hiring for a practice within Carshalton for a Dental Nurse to join their team on a full-time basis! The ideal candidate must be GDC registered, someone who is keen to progress within their Dental career with excellent communication skills both written and verbal.

KT 21813

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Dental Nurse

Pay rate: Up to £17 Per Hour

Hours: Monday to Friday

Location: Carshalton, Greater London

Duties:

Taking responsibility for the decontamination of instruments

Maintaining dental operating equipment

Ensuring that all relevant materials and supplies are in place

Looking after patient records - including making notes when the dentist is examining a patient.

Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!