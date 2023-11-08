Dental Nurse Position by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care are currently hiring for a practice within Carshalton for a Dental Nurse to join their team on a full-time basis! The ideal candidate must be GDC registered, someone who is keen to progress within their Dental career with excellent communication skills both written and verbal.
Details of the role as follows:
- Role: Dental Nurse
- Pay rate: Up to £17 Per Hour
- Hours: Monday to Friday
- Location: Carshalton, Greater London
Duties:
- Taking responsibility for the decontamination of instruments
- Maintaining dental operating equipment
- Ensuring that all relevant materials and supplies are in place
- Looking after patient records - including making notes when the dentist is examining a patient.
