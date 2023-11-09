Support Worker by Voyage Care

Full time Support Worker



Service/Location: Crewe



Pay Rate: £10.75 per hour



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

This service does not provide support for sponsorship at this time



About the job



We're looking to hire a compassionate full-time support worker for our service in Crewe, Chester. You'll receive full person-specific training to provide exceptional care and support for people with learning disabilities and complex care, helping them to achieve their goals through social-based activities. You'll be working as part of close-knit team with the full support of an experienced manager.



Throughout a typical day, you'll help the people we support with the everyday challenges of washing, dressing and eating. Crucially, enabling them to carry out tasks, chores and hobbies that most people take for granted but are really meaningful for your client. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same.



As well as a rewarding role, and working with a fun and supportive team, we offer an exciting range of benefits:



Employee discount app - discounts at leading retail stores including Argos and Asda, and leisure attractions, such as Alton Towers and Sea Life Centre.

Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers, restaurants etc

Free external counselling support and advice service available 24/7

Paid training, inductionand funded nationally recognised qualifications

We'll pay for your DBS checks

Paid annual leave& pension scheme

Life assurance policy - offering security for your loved ones

Long Service Award

Refer a friend - receive £500 or refer three friends and receive £2,000. (Terms and conditions apply).





You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

