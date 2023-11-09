Registered Manager by Voyage Care

Registered Manager - Leatherhead, Surrey - £34,632 per annum



We are on the lookout for an enthusiastic and driven Registered Manager to run one of our friendly residential services that's situated in Leatherhead, in Surrey.



Our Registered Managers are a valuable part of the Voyage Care family and we're looking for someone with experience in administration and coordination of service teams. Someone who is friendly, dynamic and caring, that has worked alongside Local Authorities, healthcare teams and family members of the people who live within the home.



You will possess a good working knowledge of the health and social care sector, including the regulations of the CQC, and understand how to keep the home running to the high standard that we expect for the people we support.



Please note, this is a registered role so registration with the CQC will be required. We are able to support with this once you are accepted for a role with us.



Benefits of a career with Voyage Care:



Life assurance & Pension Scheme

Access to the Blue Light Card which offers a range of high street discounts and other benefits

Support to gain government recognised qualifications

Recommend a Friend Scheme which rewards £500 to £2000 T&C apply

What you'll be doing day to day!



You will be managing the service on a daily basis, this includes the line management, organisation and development of the staff team.

You'll be able to build and maintain relationships with local stakeholders and attend regular meetings where applicable. We work closely with local authorities and family members to form a close working relationship that benefits all.

We task our Registered Managers to complete quarterly audits within their services to identify any issues that may negatively impact the people we support, or the business as a whole.

You'll be the first point of contact for all incidents and accidents if they occur and will be the safeguarding lead within the home to ensure that the people we support are kept safe from harm and to ensure you are running a well led and safe service.





All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

