Bank Chef | Catering Department, Cook | Bank (Ad-Hoc Shifts)| Bristol | Competitive rates plus enhancements |

Spire Bristol Hospital are looking to bring an experienced Chef to the team on the Bank, working closely with the Head Chef, you will be expected to provide a high quality professional service to the customer at all times, demonstrating a high level of social skills and a positive approach to customer care.

As a Chef, you will be expected work in designated sections of the main kitchen producing quality meals that are cost effective and maintaining the highest standards of hygiene in the department - in line with our policies.

Duties and responsibilities

- To produce meals for patients, staff and visitors within a large operation; adhering to centralised standards of preparation, production and presentation.

- A positive and flexible approach to customer service and strong communication skills.

- Ability to plan patients' diets as necessary including the correct utilisation of stock, along with a strong knowledge of allergens.

- Quality assurance and Patient Confidentiality must always be maintained.

- To comply with all Health and Safety at Work regulations, including COSHH and Manual Handling, whilst being aware of corporate and local safety policies.

- To have a flexible approach to hours and duties. Shift patterns are 7am-3pm, 10am-6pm or 11:30am-7:30pm, alternate weekend off.

.Who we're looking for

- Must have previous Chef/Cookery experience and willing to partake in cooking/presenting dishes as part of the interview process.

- Essential to have NVQ Levels 1&2 or an equivalent degree in Catering

- Food Hygiene Level 2 certificate/qualifications are essential for this role and you must be able to show a clear understanding of this.

- Exceptional Customer Service skills

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

If you require more information regarding this vacancy please email Mark Ballard

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications



