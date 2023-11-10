Kitchen Porter / Catering Assistant - Private Hospital - Finish by 7.30pm | Catering/Kitchen/Support | 37.5 hrs per week Full Time, Permanent | Alternate Weekends | Bristol | £22327.50 plus enhancements for unsociable hours and fantastic benefits | Free onsite parking

Spire Bristol Hospital are looking to bring on a Kitchen Assistant/Porter to join their established team to assist the catering staff and to be responsible for the cleaning of all fixtures, fittings, floors, utensils and walls in accordance with hospital policy. This is a full time, permanent role working Monday - Friday and alternate weekends - when working a weekend you get 2 days off in the week. Enhancements are also provided for weekends/unsocial hours in the week).

Working hours and days - Includes working alternate weekends.

A mixture of: 7am to 3pm, 10am to 6pm and 11:30 to 7.30pm shifts. Rota's planned weeks in advance!

Duties and responsibilities

- Ensuring that company and statutory regulations regarding hygiene, safety and cleanliness are complied with in all tasks undertaken.

- Maintaining the company's standard of hygiene and cleanliness of all cutlery, crockery, glassware, kitchen and dining room utensils.

- Ensuring the cleanliness of the stores and that the purchases are put away in rotation as directed.

- Ensuring the cleanliness and tidiness of the dining rooms at all times

- Relieving and assisting from time to time as requested with other duties in the kitchen including vegetable preparation, snack preparation and service.

- Maintaining a high standard of personal hygiene and appearance at all times. To report for duty at the designated time, dressed in the correct uniform and name badge.

- Filling up of the vending machines

- Collecting dirty and replenishing cups to the hot beverage stations

- Ensuring that all rubbish-collecting bins and the surrounding areas are kept as clean and tidy as possible. All areas should be cleared of rubbish at frequent intervals, and rubbish taken to the compactor.

- Ensuring familiarity with the COSHH Regulations with regard to the chemicals that are used in your normal day to day duties.

- Actively participating in the promotion of good communications throughout the working environment.

- Ensuring through safe working conditions the health, safety and welfare of all directly managed staff colleagues, patients and visitors and to comply at all times with health and safety policies and procedures.

Who we're looking for

- Previous experience in a similar role

- Experience of working unsupervised and prioritising tasks

- English language to IELTS 7.0

- Awareness of health safety and hygiene

- Passion for Customers

- Communication and Influencing skills

- The ability to work collaboratively

- Empathy for the impact of their role on vulnerable and sick patients

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications