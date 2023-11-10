Bank Receptionist | Administration, Customer Service | Bristol | Ad-hoc shifts | Weekly Pay + Excellent Benefits

Spire Bristol Hospital are looking for someone with an administrative/reception background to join their established team in to a Bank Receptionist position.

Duties and responsibilities

- Welcoming, registering and directing patients, consultant and hospital teams as required with a proactive, warm, professional and caring manner and in such a way as to provide confidence and exceed customers' expectations.

- Processing in-patient/out-patient charges/payments, including the accurate collection of credit card details both over the phone and face to face.

- To contribute to a friendly working environment working well within a team to achieve our goals and deliver on our promises.

- Admission/Discharge of patients onto the computer system ensuring accuracy of all information.

- Support at varying times with the hospital switchboard, ensuring all calls or enquiries are responded to in a timely manner.

- Undertake various clerical duties including checking of bed status reports, ordering and distribution of newspapers, issuing badges/stickers for visitors, booking taxis, ordering flowers.

- Contribute to the general cleaniness and neatness of all reception areas at all times.

.Who we're looking for

- Has previously come from an administrative/reception position where you can contribute your current skill-set into this position.

- Excellent customer service experience - whether this is in a face-to-face or telephone role.

- Time Management

- Organised, motivated and driven to progress within your career with Spire Healthcare long-term.

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications