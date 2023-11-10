Bank EP Cardiac Physiologist

Cardiac Physiologist (EP) - Bank | Electrophysiology | Competitive rates depending on experience | Tollerton, south Nottingham | Excellent Benefits

Spire Nottingham Hospital are going through a period of growth and as a result, we are looking for an experienced Cardiac Physiologist to join our Cath Lab team at Spire Nottingham and support on a regular bank basis. You will be joining us at a very exciting time as we continue to grow the services we offer our patients across cardiology, as well as other areas.

You must have previous EP Experience.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete. Our state of the art, purpose built hospital located in Tollerton, has 42 private ensuite rooms, 4 theatres including a hybrid theatre, a minor ops suite in Outpatients, 11 day case beds, endoscopy suite, on-site MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound and mammography, physiotherapy, pharmacy and 300 free car parking spaces. We have also recently opened our ICU to allow a higher acuity of patients.

Duties and responsibilities:

We are looking for someone with outstanding communication skills as you will be working with patients of all ages and backgrounds.

You should also be self-motivated with strong IT skills and knowledge on the latest sector guidelines.

You will have experience in pacemaker and other CRM (CRT, ICD, ILR), angioplasty and structural heart procedures.

Who we're looking for:

BSc Clinical Physiology or equivalent

Diagnostic and ablation procedures on a variety of cardiac arrhythmias - AVNA, Atrial flutter, AVNRT, AVRT, AT

AF ablation - both Cryo and RF (Carto rep supported)

Electrophysiology (EP) is essential

Experience of the implantation and follow -up of a variety of complex and non-complex cardiac devices - single and dual chamber pacemakers and ICD, CRTp, CRTd, ILRs

Remote monitoring of all Cardiac Devices

You should be on the RCCP/AHCS register

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.