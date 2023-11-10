Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner | Band 5 / Band 6 depending on experience (newly qualified will also be considered) | Permanent | Excellent development opportunities (including an SFA course) | Full or part time hours - No Nights | *** We can offer up to a £2000 joining bonus for this role***

Spire Murrayfield Hospital Wirral is looking for a highly motivated Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner to join our high performing theatre team.

This is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

Spire Murrayfield Hospital is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we are committed to looking after you and your health. We are proud to have been rated GOOD in our recent CQC Visit.

Duties and responsibilities:

Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a variety of elective ophthalmic procedures.

You will be required to support the senior staff ensuring high standards of effective care are delivered to all patients within the Theatre suite, whilst maintaining communication within the team

You will also need to prepare an operating theatre for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum

You will be required to perform Orthopaedic scrub duties

Who we're looking for:

Operating Department Practitioner with Orthopaedic scrub experience (training will be provided)

Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

ODP or RN qualification

HCPC or NMC registration

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor - or call 07850735207

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications