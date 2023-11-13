Pre-Assessment Lead Nurse | Circa £45k dependent on experience | Oadby, Leicester | Full time, flexible over 5 days. Monday - Friday

Spire Leicester Hospital have an excellent opportunity for an experienced Nurse to lead our small, dedicated pre-assessment team. We offer a fully funded pre-assessment course as well as progression opportunities and award winning CPD.

Due to the large variety of specialisms covered at Spire Leicester, every day in this department is different and fast paced.

Outstanding patient care is at the core of everything we do, which is why we offer excellent nurse to patient ratios whilst maintaining our focus on clinical governance and continued professional development for our teams. We are driven to deliver ongoing outstanding care to our patients.

Founded in 1989, Spire Leicester is a high performing hospital with a great track record in superior patient care. We practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging, and diagnostic technology, meaning we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures in specialist fields like orthopaedics and cancer care.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will lead a small team of nurses and unqualified staff, and will work collaboratively with the MDT throughout the entire hospial, to ensure that the first step of our patients journey is a positive one.

Responsible & accountable for the delivery of safe & effective care within the POA environment & management of the team

Advise and support the POA team, be active in the development of staff through appraisal & supervision; provision of training

Knowledgeable & experienced in Pre-assessment of a range of surgeries; pre-operative investigations; recognition & actioning of abnormal findings

Develop the POA service with the support of the DOCs and Deputy DOCs

You will have a strong understanding of, and the ability, to follow policies and criteria for surgical suitability

Who we're looking for:

NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

You will be able to hit the ground running, demonstrating your established experience within a pre-assessment environment

We may consider other backgrounds such as community, provided you understand the fast pace of a busy pre-assessment department

You will have previous experience of leading a team in some capacity, or be willing to lead a small team whilst being fully supported by our senior management team

You will be able to demonstrate your passion for collaborative working with all departments of the hospital and promoting positive patient experiences

Level 6 or 7 clinical examination skills or pre-assessment course would be advantageous

Excellent communication skills

Exceptional time management is key in this pressurised department

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 077252 08712 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications