CAMHS Practitioner by TFS Healthcare

CAMHS Practitioner

London

Ongoing contract - Monday to Friday - 9am - 6pm

Band 6/7

£30 - £40 p/h

Are you a CAMHS Practitioners seeking a brand-new opportunity, where you can expand on your knowledge and skills, whilst earning market leading pay rates?

TFS Healthcare are delighted to have partnered with the NHS to help recruit experienced CAMHS Practitioners to join their passionate CAMHs teams across the UK. We are looking for qualified Band 6 and Band 7 CAMHS Practitioners to be part of a multidisciplinary team within the community mental health setting. This role would be suitable for qualified Social Workers, Mental Health Nurses, Clinical Psychologists or Occupational Therapist who have experience working within CAMHs in a community or inpatient setting.

Benefits you will receive as a CAMHS Practitioner:

Paying a competitive hourly rate up to £40 per hour (experience dependent)

Be part of a multidisciplinary team

Receive weekly payment from a dedicated, efficient agency!

Some of the duties as a CAMHS Practitioner:

Demonstrable Knowledge and skills in evidence based therapeutic interventions relevant to the needs of this client group.

Demonstrate skills within assessment, planning, implementation, and evaluation of care /treatment packages for children, young people and families.

To work in collaboration with colleagues working in CAMHS and the wider education and social care network to provide a holistic package of care / treatment for identified children, young people and families.

Work autonomously and collaboratively with colleagues providing interventions at the clinical base.

Communicate effectively within the team and to wide stakeholders.

What we require from you as a CAMHS Practitioner:

Hold NMC or HCPC registration.

6 months mental health experience minimum

Provide a valid DBS check, occupational health clearance and 2 references.

Full right to work in the UK.

Ability to critically analyse complex situations, problem solve and work in a pressured environment whilst working autonomously.

If you fit the above description or wish to discuss other opportunities with one of the UK's fastest growing healthcare agencies, please apply directly or give us a call for further information on 020 3879 6180.

If you're not available for this opportunity as a CAMHS Practitioner , you can refer a friend or colleague and earn up to £250 bonus for each successful placement - there is no limit to the number of people you can refer! (T&C's apply)

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.