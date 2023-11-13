Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Senior Support Worker required



Pay rate £11.72 per hour



Role Overview:-



As a Senior Support worker at Dudley Street, you will work with people with Learning disabilities, Autism, Challenging Behaviour and complex care needs.



Overseeing Support Workers, our Senior Support Workers implement care plans for individuals with learning disabilities and other complex needs. You'll operate within the home and local community settings providing hands-on care to the people we support, so you can expect total involvement in everything we do.



Our Senior Support Workers have a sound experience of supporting people with varying care needs and are familiar with leading a team; with a commitment to care and a passion for making a difference. In return, we offer all the training, benefits and options for career development you would expect from a leader in our field.



Requirements:-



For Senior Support Workers in this location previous experience is required, however all of our staff receive training tailored to the needs of the people they support. Candidates who hold a Valid UK Driving Licence are preferable but not essential. Candidates must have a NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care.



Benefits:



We offer a great range of benefits which include:-



Paid DBS** & Holidays

Salary scale /progression if you want it

Life insurance & Pension Scheme

Retail rewards & savings

Long service awards

Recommend a Friend Scheme which rewards £500 to £2000 T&C apply

**Should your employment with Voyage Care terminate for any reason within the first 3 months of your employment start date, the full cost of the DBS will be repayable back to us. Deducted from your final salary



If you are interested in this role, please click to Apply





This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Click Apply to complete our one page application…….All applications & CV's are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010



COVID19 safety is important to us all, we support our staff and the people we support to stay safe by wearing correct PPE, including Type IIR Fluid Resistant Surgical Masks (FRSM), aprons and gloves at all times. We have a in-house team that ensures that all of our services have plenty of PPE at all times. All care and support is carried out following the latest Government guidance. Our aim is to keep you and the people we support safe.

