New Care Home Opening!

Administration Assistant

£10.82 per hour plus company benefits

Weekends - 16hrs per week



A Top 20 Rated Care Home Group 2023!



An exciting opportunity to join us at this stunning location!



Outram Fields in Bradway, Sheffield will be opening in Winter 2023. This beautiful care home provides 69 spacious ensuite bedrooms as well as 6 luxury suites. Our stunning home features luxurious lounges and dining rooms, an on-site café bar, a cinema and a professional hair and beauty salon and includes a community dedicated to the care of people living with dementia.



We are looking for an Administration Assistant/Receptionist to be the first point of contact at the home. This is a weekend role but you'll need the flexibility to cover week day annual leave. The role requires someone who has a range of skills with good IT experience and attention to detail.



In addition to reception duties you will provide additional administration support to the Home Administrator - predominantly HR related administration duties, although you will also need to have a good knowledge of financial aspects of the role, therefore being able to cover in the Administrator's absence.



Main Responsibilities:

Welcome and greet visitors to the home in a professional and courteous way, ensuring the visitors book and the person's identity is checked as far as reasonably practical

Answer the telephone and respond to enquiries at reception, redirecting calls to relevant staff and recording messages accordingly

In addition to reception duties provide additional administration support to the homes Administrator on a daily basis predominantly HR related administration duties

Assist with recruitment tasks, sifting CVs, chasing references and verifying ID documents

Organise internal meetings and ensure that any requirements have actioned

Coordinate the staff meal process as applicable to the individual home

Respond to any emergency situations as requested by the home

Maintain the general tidiness of the reception area, liaising with the housekeeping team to ensure standards are maintained

Person Specification: