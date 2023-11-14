Residential Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Paid DBS* & Annual Leave

Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (terms and conditions apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1.00 per hour (terms and conditions apply)

Free external counselling support & advice service available 24/7

Paid Training & Inductions

Fully funded nationally recognised qualifications such as level 3 in Health & Social Care

Pension scheme & Life insurance policy

Employee discount app - discounts at leading retail stores

Blue Light Card - recognised discount card for hundreds of high street retailers, restaurants etc

Long service awards - reward scheme of working with us

Refer a friend - receive £500 or refer 3 friends & receive £2000 (Terms and conditions apply)

We're looking to hire ain our Residential service in Taunton. As ayou will work with people who have varying degrees of physical and learning disabilities as well as mental health. Your aim is to promote their confidence and independence and support them to lead a fulfilling life. This will be incorporating in both therapy based activities and social based activities.You will need to ensure the support team work in accordance with care plans for individuals with learning disabilities and other complex needs. You'll operate within the home and local community settings providing hands-on care to the people we support, so you can expect total involvement in everything we do.Our Senior Support Workers haveof supporting people with varying care needs and are familiar with leading a team and managing responsibilities of the teams record keeping along with supervising the team on a daily basis and bi-monthly supervision. With a commitment to care and a passion for making a difference. In return, we offer all the training, benefits and options for career development you would expect from a leader in our field.Voyage Care is the sector leading social care provider. We have over 30 years' experience in providing specialist care and support. Our passionate 11,000+ staff support 3,500 vulnerable adults and children with learning disabilities, autism, brain injuries and complex need across the UK. Working with Voyage Care will give you access to a large network of career development opportunities, a rewarding role and a job you'll love!We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.Should your employment with Voyage Care terminate for any reason within the first 3 months of your employment start date, the full cost of the DBS will be repayable back to us. Deducted from your final salary.





Positions are subject to a satisfactory DBS check and References.

