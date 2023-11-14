Driver by Voyage Care

Picking staff up from out of town locations and dropping off at specific services.

Supporting services with Appointments and Community Based activities.

Maintain the upkeep of Vehicles such as car and Mini Bus for each service.

Business use on personal vehicle would be an advantage to support staff to and from work however the service vehicles will be used to support Individuals.

In House support with Activities will be expected during free times.

Flexibility is essential including weekends.

Full Training will be provided.

£11.22ph contractedWe are expanding our team and looking for genuinely caring and hands on individuals to join our team as aDBS checks will need to requestedLife assurance, Flexible working times, Opportunities for career development, Paid training, Fully funded DBS/PVG and Guaranteed hoursThis registered service supports individuals within the home and local community. As a Driver you will be assisting them to lead independent and fulfilling lives; the people we support are at the heart of all we do. A big part of your role will be driving the people we support to their appointments and activities; you will also work alongside our support workers to deliver care & support where required.RequirementsAs a leader in health care and support services for individuals throughout the UK, Voyage Care supports thousands of people. Across our services we support people to do various activities such as bowling, going to the cinema and on days out to the coast - so it might not feel much like work!You will need to hold a full UK driving licence and willing to drive our adapted vehicles.This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.ClickAll applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.





We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

