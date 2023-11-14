Senior Care Assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Senior Care Assistant job - Woodbridge
Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new Senior Care Assistant to work within our client's nursing home in Woodbridge.
Senior Care Assistant vacancy details:
- £12.05 per hour
- 36.75 hours hours per week available
- Night positions available
Senior care assistant main duties:
- Lead a team of care staff
- Administer medication
- To provide the highest level of personal care and attention to residents, following individual care plans carefully and ensuring that all contact is polite, friendly, warm and supportive.
- To follow individual care plans for each resident, accurately maintaining appropriate records for both.
- To ensure you adhere to CQC and company policies
- NVQ level 3 in needed for team leader role, senior carer is acceptable without.
If you are interested in this Senior Care Assistant job please get in touch asap.
Please contact me on 07835073286 to discuss this position in further detail.
Daniel
Howard Finley Care
