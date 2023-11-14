Nursing Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Nursing Home Manager Needed in Bolton.

Ref: KB21925

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Nursing Home Manager to work within our clients Private Nursing Home . This home will be supporting Elderly/Dementia residents.

Nursing Home Manager vacancy details:

£42,000 - £50,000

Full time position

Permanent contract

Start and Finish times %3D TBC

Registered Home Manager experience and skills:

Must have an NMC pin number

Must have prior or current experience with managing a Nursing Home.

Must have good communication and time keeping skills.

Must have great organisational skills.

Must live in or very near to Bolton, in the event of any emergencies.

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

Please note, our clients do not have a Tier 2 sponsorship license.

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Kieran on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

