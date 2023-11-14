Health care assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Care Assistant job - Woodbridge

Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new Care Assistant to work within our client's nursing home in Woodbridge.

Care Assistant vacancy details:

£11.04 per hour

£11.28 per hour if they hold an NVQ Level 2 in health and social care

36 - 40 hours hours per week available

Days and nights position available

Care assistant main duties:

To provide the highest level of personal care and attention to residents, following individual care plans carefully and ensuring that all contact is polite, friendly, warm and supportive.

If you are interested in this Care assistant job, Please call Daniel (07835073286)