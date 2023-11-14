Support Worker by Voyage Care

Full time flexible Support worker.



Shift patters: Mix of 7am-2.30pm, 2.30pm-9.30pm and sleeps in/Nights.



Pay:£10.75 per hour. Additional 50p hour for evenings and weekends.



About this Job -



We are expanding our team and looking for genuinely caring and hands on individuals to join our team of Support Workers in our residential home, Savoy Gardens.



This registered service supports adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health issues. As a Support Worker at Savoy Gardens you will be assisting them to lead independent and fulfilling lives; the people we support are at the heart of all we do. A big part of your role will be supporting people to do their favourite things and try new activities. We ensure they reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours.



Benefits



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour

Premium overtime rates of an additional £2 per hour

Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt

Paid training, induction and DBS checks** - teaching you all the skills you need

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you







The individuals we support at this service enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We are therefore looking for Support Workers with previous experience who can hit the ground running. However we will still provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.

