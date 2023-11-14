For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now a member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Residential Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care
Company logo - click to visit company page
Voyage Care
Healthcare
View 323 jobs
RoystonLocation
Royston
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote
Senior Support Worker Driver Required

Full Time £12.22

Bramley Ave Melbourn SG8

About this job



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:

  • Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
  • Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
We are expanding our team and we're looking for genuinely caring, hands-on individuals to join our team of Senior Support Workers.

Overseeing Support Workers, our Senior Support Workers implement care plans for individuals with learning disabilities and other complex needs. You'll operate within the home and local community settings providing hands-on care to the people we support, so you can expect total involvement in everything we do.

Our Senior Support Workers have a sound experience of supporting people with varying care needs and are familiar with leading a team; with a commitment to care and a passion for making a difference. In return, we offer all the training, benefits and options for career development you would expect from a leader in our field.

This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.

Click Apply to complete our one page application…….All applications & CV's are reviewed on a daily basis.

We offer a great range of benefits which include:-
1. Paid DBS** & Holidays

  1. Salary scale /progression if you want it
  2. Life insurance & Pension Scheme
  3. Retail rewards & savings
  4. Long service awards
  5. Refer a Friend bonus
  6. Blue Light Card


Requirements

Our Senior Support Workers have a sound experience of supporting people with varying care needs and are familiar with leading a team; with a commitment to care and a passion for making a difference. In return, we offer all the training, benefits and options for career development you would expect from a leader in our field.

This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.

Click Apply to complete our one page application…….All applications & CV's are reviewed on a daily basis.




We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.

*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Residential Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care
Company logo - click to visit company page
Voyage Care
Royston
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time