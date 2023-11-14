For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now a member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Dental Receptionist by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 177 jobs
LondonLocation
London
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Howard Finley Care are currently hiring for a Dental Receptionist to join a mixed, fast paced Dental Practice based within Brentford. They are looking for a candidate who has previous reception expereince or a Dental Nurse looking to step away from full time nursing. Expereince using SOE is desirable however full training can be provided.

KT 21924

Details of the role as follows:

  • Role: Dental Receptionist
  • Pay rate: Up to £15 Per Hour
  • Hours: Monday to Friday + 1 or 2 Saturdays Per Month
  • Location: Brentford, London

Duties:

  • Greet patients when they arrive at the dentist's office
  • Schedule appointments for patients
  • Maintain patient accounts and records
  • Prepare and send patient bills
  • Submit patient claims to insurance companies
  • Assist patients in filling out required intake and medical forms
  • Confirm appointments with patients via phone or email
  • Manage and organize specialist referrals
  • Inform patients of payment options if applicable
  • Keep track of office supplies and place orders for more supplies when necessary
  • Perform basic accounting tasks such as taking patient payments and preparing billing statements
  • Update patient insurance information
  • Ensure all dental office equipment is functioning properly
  • Sort and organize incoming and outgoing mail
  • Maintain petty cash available in the dental office
  • Ensure reception area is maintained and professional in appearance.

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Dental Receptionist by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
London
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time