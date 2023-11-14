Dental Receptionist by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently hiring for a Dental Receptionist to join a mixed, fast paced Dental Practice based within Brentford. They are looking for a candidate who has previous reception expereince or a Dental Nurse looking to step away from full time nursing. Expereince using SOE is desirable however full training can be provided.

KT 21924

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Dental Receptionist

Pay rate: Up to £15 Per Hour

Hours: Monday to Friday + 1 or 2 Saturdays Per Month

Location: Brentford, London

Duties:

Greet patients when they arrive at the dentist's office

Schedule appointments for patients

Maintain patient accounts and records

Prepare and send patient bills

Submit patient claims to insurance companies

Assist patients in filling out required intake and medical forms

Confirm appointments with patients via phone or email

Manage and organize specialist referrals

Inform patients of payment options if applicable

Keep track of office supplies and place orders for more supplies when necessary

Perform basic accounting tasks such as taking patient payments and preparing billing statements

Update patient insurance information

Ensure all dental office equipment is functioning properly

Sort and organize incoming and outgoing mail

Maintain petty cash available in the dental office

Ensure reception area is maintained and professional in appearance.

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!