Dental Receptionist by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently hiring for a Dental Receptionist to join a mixed, fast paced Dental Practice based within Brentford. They are looking for a candidate who has previous reception expereince or a Dental Nurse looking to step away from full time nursing. Expereince using SOE is desirable however full training can be provided.
Details of the role as follows:
- Role: Dental Receptionist
- Pay rate: Up to £15 Per Hour
- Hours: Monday to Friday + 1 or 2 Saturdays Per Month
- Location: Brentford, London
Duties:
- Greet patients when they arrive at the dentist's office
- Schedule appointments for patients
- Maintain patient accounts and records
- Prepare and send patient bills
- Submit patient claims to insurance companies
- Assist patients in filling out required intake and medical forms
- Confirm appointments with patients via phone or email
- Manage and organize specialist referrals
- Inform patients of payment options if applicable
- Keep track of office supplies and place orders for more supplies when necessary
- Perform basic accounting tasks such as taking patient payments and preparing billing statements
- Update patient insurance information
- Ensure all dental office equipment is functioning properly
- Sort and organize incoming and outgoing mail
- Maintain petty cash available in the dental office
- Ensure reception area is maintained and professional in appearance.
