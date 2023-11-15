Registered Nurse - Outpatients

Spire Norwich Hospital are looking for experienced Nurse to join their busy Outpatient team. As well as a thorough induction, we offer training in essential skills such as ECG, phlebotomy and minor ops, if required. We have recently expanded our scope of minor operations offered to patients, which has led to growth opportunities within the team.



Duties and responsibilities

Working as part of this flexible and supportive team you will be working with our consultants across multiple speciality areas to expand your clinical skills and support our patients.

- Acting as chaperone

- Working independently to run clinics

- Assisting in Minor operations

- Carrying out tests such as ECG's, visual fields, OCT's etc.

- Caring for pre and post-surgical patients

- Full training offered in phlebotomy and minor ops if you do not already possess these skills.

- Support and enable equality, diversity and rights

- Phlebotomy

- Applying dressings



Who we're looking for

- Registered Nurse with NMC registration

- Previous experience within an outpatient department, or similar, would be advantageous

- Phlebotomy skills are desirable but not essential

- You will be able to work independently and react to a fast changing environment

- Previous experience with diagnostic tests would be advantageous (ECG etc)

- Enthusiastic and energetic professional

- Ophthalmic experience would be an advantage



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance, including pre-existing conditions

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.