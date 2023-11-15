For Employers
Bank Evening Housekeeper | Spire Gatwick Park | Horley | Competitive Salary | Flexible working |

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital are looking for a dedicated and motivated Bank evening Housekeeper to join the Bank on a flexible basis.

This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.

Duties and responsibilities

  • Complete cleaning schedules related to the shift, ensuring rooms are ready set to the correct layout as needed
  • Cleaning and maintaining bedrooms, offices, public areas, sterile services department and public toilets within the hospital
  • To work in close liaison with the clinical staff dealing with the varying needs of the hospital
  • Compliance with all Health and Safety at Work Regulations including COSHH.
  • Carry out any other duties that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

Who we're looking for

  • Previous experience in hospitality and/or housekeeping is desirable, but not essential.
  • No formal qualifications are required and full training will be provided.
  • Good knowledge of COSHH and Health & Safety regulations would be beneficial.
  • You must have excellent communication skills and be able to communicate well with other members of staff and patients in a professional manner.
  • Able to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Capable of working on own initiative and with a methodical approach to work.

Benefits

  • Bank colleagues are paid weekly
  • We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
  • Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)
  • Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
  • Access to Spire Healthcare pension
  • Access to Blue Light Card discounts
  • Smart spending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'
  • Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'
  • Free uniform
  • Free DBS
  • Full induction, including mandatory training updates
  • Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
  • Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
  • We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

  • Driving clinical excellence
  • Doing the right thing
  • Caring is our passion
  • Keeping it simple
  • Delivering on our promises
  • Succeeding and celebrating together
  • Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

