Bank Evening Housekeeper | Spire Gatwick Park | Horley | Competitive Salary | Flexible working |

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital are looking for a dedicated and motivated Bank evening Housekeeper to join the Bank on a flexible basis.

This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.

Duties and responsibilities

Complete cleaning schedules related to the shift, ensuring rooms are ready set to the correct layout as needed

Cleaning and maintaining bedrooms, offices, public areas, sterile services department and public toilets within the hospital

To work in close liaison with the clinical staff dealing with the varying needs of the hospital

Compliance with all Health and Safety at Work Regulations including COSHH.

Carry out any other duties that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

Who we're looking for

Previous experience in hospitality and/or housekeeping is desirable, but not essential.

No formal qualifications are required and full training will be provided.

Good knowledge of COSHH and Health & Safety regulations would be beneficial.

You must have excellent communication skills and be able to communicate well with other members of staff and patients in a professional manner.

Able to work independently and as part of a team.

Capable of working on own initiative and with a methodical approach to work.

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Smart spending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.