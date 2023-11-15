Radiographer - General

General Radiographer | Imaging | Band 5/6 dependent on experience | Portsmouth, Havant | Full Time- 37.5 hours -working shifts across Monday to Sunday and on-call from home

Spire Portsmouth Hospital is recruiting for a full time General Radiographer. This role would suit experienced Radiographer who wants to take their career to the next level. Our team offers a variety of Imaging procedures such as X-ray, CT, MRI, Mammography, theatre cases, MSK, Breast, GI, Gynae, MRCP and Neuro to name a few. The successful applicant will be rewarded with advancement opportunities and an interesting and varied role.

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as a world-class healthcare business. We are committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues. Here at Spire Portsmouth Hospital we perform a wide range of surgery including orthopaedics. This role will involve working as part of a wider multi-disciplinary team both in outpatients and on the ward to rehabilitate patients and prepare for discharge.

Duties and responsibilities

- Providing highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients and to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required

- Communicate appropriately with others involved in the care of the patient

- Ensure that Spire radiology procedures are implemented and maintained

Who we're looking for:

- HCPC registered with no restriction on practice

- Degree (BSc Honours in Radiography or equivalent qualification)

- Experience in CT, plain film imaging, fluoroscopy and operating theatre

Benefits:

- We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers on 07885706278 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications