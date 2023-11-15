Bank Staff Nurse - Wards

Registered Staff Nurse | Surgical Ward | Bank contract | Competitive rates plus enhancements and benefits | Tollerton, South Nottinghamshire |

Due to rapid growth and expansion, we require an experienced registered staff nurse to join our outstanding team. This role is based in a fast pace environment that will require quick thinking.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete. Our state of the art, purpose built hospital located in Tollerton, has 42 private ensuite rooms, 4 theatres including a hybrid theatre, a minor ops suite in Outpatients, 11 day case beds, endoscopy suite, on-site MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound and mammography, physiotherapy, pharmacy and 300 free car parking spaces.

Duties and responsibilities:

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, so you will work as a part of a team assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practices and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organize data, interpret all the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others

Providing post-surgical care to patients

Take the patient through their full hospital stay - from admittance to discharge

The opportunity to grow and develop with the team and hospital

Taking part in clinical skills training to empower you to feel confident in providing effective care for a wide variety of specialisms

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Minimum of 12 months post registration experience

Surgical experience would be ideal; however, we are open to any hospital staff nurse experience

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills

Benefits:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications