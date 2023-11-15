Administrator | Pre Assessment | Spire Hull | Hull and East Riding| 37.5 hours per week | Full time, Permanent | £22,327.50



Spire Hull has an exciting opportunity for an Administrator to work in the busy Pre-Operative Assessment Clinical Team. As the Administrator you will provide comprehensive administrative support to the Pre-Operative Assessment Clinical Team ensuring safe practices in assessing patients for surgery

Accountabilities



- To manage a postal service date stamping and distributing all incoming mail

- To manage communications between the nursing team and dedicated POA anaesthetist

- To manage/prepare patients notes in readiness for POA & Anaesthetic clinics & match up results

- To maintain a tracer/location system for all types of notes, both internal and external i.e. in-house and NHS.

- To manage the DNA process for all non-attenders

- Prepare the paperwork for the Bed Management meetings and manageany actions from the meeting

- Maintains stocks of stationary

- To manage incoming calls to the department and liaise with other departments or refer to a clinician where appropriate

- To manage results process retrieving notes where necessary and checking "awaiting results" shelf

- To liaise with the NHS & GP practices obtaining patient history summary information/results etc via phone, email or fax

- To carry out any other related duties as requested by Clinical Services Manager which are both reasonable and within your capability.





Qualifications, Training and Experience

- The post holder should preferably be educated to GCSE standards.

- System literacy is essential and detailed knowledge of PSS preferred.

- Excellent communicator.

- Must be accurate and have an attention to detail.

- A previous administration role desirable.



Working Hours: 37.5 hours

Contract Type: Full-time, Permanent



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free car park close by

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.