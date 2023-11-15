Customer Service/Sales Advisor (Hub)

Private Patient Sales Advisor | Manchester | Didsbury | Full time | Permanent | £22,500 per annum + Bonus

Spire Manchester is currently looking to recruit for a Private Patient/Customer Service Sales Advisor to join our fantastic team on a permanent basis

Spire Manchester Hospital offers a comprehensive range of specialist treatments in purpose-built private hospital facilities in Didsbury. Part of the award-winning Spire healthcare group, we're world-class experts offering fast access to specialised and personalised healthcare using some of the latest diagnostic and treatment technologies.

The primary responsibility of the Private Patient Advisor is to communicate effectively, positively and professionally with customers in order to facilitate their conversion from enquiry to a clinical consultation, test or procedure with Spire Healthcare.

The position is based solely at Manchester but you will be expected to take calls and deal with enquiries for our Hub hospitals consisting Manchester, Regency and Cheshire.

Duties and responsibilities

- Contribute to the running of a busy sales office working as a team to successful deliver Spire Healthcare's business development objectives

- The successful candidate will support the Team Leader and Business Development Manager (BDM) in ensuring departmental targets are met

- In this role you be responsible for managing inbound queries, via phone and email from potential patients who are seeking advice on medical procedures and treatments available at our hospital

- Dealing with 'self-pay' patients, you will provide an overview of pricing options, and play a key role in ensuring that patients are supported with information from their initial inquiries through to consultations and medical procedures

- This role would suit anyone who possesses excellent interpersonal skills and enjoys working in a methodical and organised environment

Who we're looking for

- Experience in a customer service or sales administration role, handling a large number of customer enquiries and meeting sales targets

- Numeracy with the ability to calculate procedure prices

- Effective IT skills and knowledge.

- Adept at handling various calls on a daily basis

- Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Working Hours: Monday to Friday between 8 am and 6 pm. 1 Saturday morning will be required in every 2 months.



Contract Type: Permanent, Full-time



Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free DBS

- Free Car park

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values

- We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.