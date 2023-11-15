Medical Secretary | Administration | Elland | Full Time | Permanent | 37.5 hours | £22,500 per annum

Spire Elland Hospital is looking to recruit an experienced Medical Secretary to join our team and support our valued Consultants in providing a high quality service.

Spire Elland Hospital, together with our satellite service at Spire Dewsbury Clinic, is a long-established private hospital offering fast access to expert healthcare. With a full multidisciplinary medical and surgical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

As Medical Secretary your main tasks will be supporting our consultants with fast and precise typing and record creation which is so important to the smooth delivery of patient care and management.

You will be expected to multi-task across a range of secretarial duties; offer good judgement in escalating issues, prioritising jobs and highly accurate audio typing, as these tasks all play an important part in your role.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Provision of an efficient and timely secretarial service to assigned consultants and any other associated teams

- Production of medical letters, operation/clinic notes and discharge summaries

- Developing good working relationships with consultants, administration teams, nursing staff and any other departments

Who we're looking for:

- Excellent IT skills and ability to type at speed whilst matching accuracy

- RSA 2 Typing or equivalent - Essential

- ECDL qualification or medical secretary qualification - Desirable

- Audio typing experience - desirable

- Experience of multi-tasking and working to strict deadlines

- Excellent verbal and written communication

- High attention to detail

- Background knowledge or experience with medical terminology - desirable

Contract type: Permanent, Full-time

Working hours: Monday to Friday 9 am - 5 pm

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free Car park

- Free DBS

- Free Uniform

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together



Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart. We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.