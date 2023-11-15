Chef | Catering Department, Cookery | Bank | Nottingham | Competitive rates plus enhancements |

Spire Nottingham Hospital are looking to bring an experienced Chef to the team on the Bank, working closely with the Head Chef, you will be expected to provide a high quality professional service to the customer at all times, demonstrating a high level of social skills and a positive approach to customer care.

As a Chef, you will be expected work in designated sections of the main kitchen producing quality meals that are cost effective and maintaining the highest standards of hygiene in the department - in line with our policies.

Our kitchen is open 7 days a week, we operate on 2 shifts - 6:30-14:30 and 11:30-19:30.

Duties and responsibilities

To produce meals for patients, staff and visitors within a large operation; adhering to centralised standards of preparation, production and presentation.

A positive and flexible approach to customer service and strong communication skills.

Ability to plan patients' diets as necessary including the correct utilisation of stock, along with a strong knowledge of allergens.

Quality assurance and Patient Confidentiality must always be maintained.

To comply with all Health and Safety at Work regulations, including COSHH and Manual Handling, whilst being aware of corporate and local safety policies.

To have a flexible approach to hours and duties. Shift patterns are 7am-3pm, 10am-6pm or 11:30am-7:30pm, alternate weekend off.

.Who we're looking for

Must have previous Chef/Cookery experience and willing to partake in cooking/presenting dishes as part of the interview process.

Essential to have NVQ Levels 1&2 or an equivalent degree in Catering

Food Hygiene Level 2 certificate/qualifications are essential for this role and you must be able to show a clear understanding of this.

Exceptional Customer Service skills

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications