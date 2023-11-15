Trainee Engineer | Maintenance | Farnham | Full Time | Permanent | Salary depending on experience plus excellent benefits

Spire Clare Park Hospital are looking for a Hospital Engineer to join their maintenance team. This would suit someone with a keen interest in engineering, maintenance or building service management that would like to join a fast paced and friendly organisation to learn the skills of the role.

At Spire Clare Park Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in Surrey. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities:

Responding to ad-hoc maintenance requests across the hospital, engineering maintenance and breakdown support to the hospital, undertaking weekly decontamination testing in our CSSD department, assisting with medical gas and cylinders.

The position is 37.5 hours per week, you will work on a 4 weekly rota, with shifts starting between 8am and 10am with 1 in 3 weeks on call once competent in the role.

Skills/qualifications we're looking for:

- You must be interested in undertaking specialist training and learning for all aspects of this position, including electrical, ventilation and water to name a few.

- Hospital or Healthcare experience is desirable.

- Practical person with good communication skills.

- Due to the location of the Hospital, a drivers license and own vehicle is essential.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date.