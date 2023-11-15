Personal Assistant by TFS Healthcare

Personal Assistant

Rickmansworth - £14.05 per hour

Regular shifts - up to 40 hours a week - no experience needed as full training provided

Due to the nature of the care required, this is a female only position.

Driving license and access to own vehicle required

No experience is required for this position, as we will give you everything you need to feel fully prepared for your brilliant new role! Do you want to make a difference? Are you looking for an opportunity where every day brings something new, and you feel genuinely fulfilled? We're working with BeesHive Community to find caring & enthusiastic Personal Care Practitioners to join their team! You'll support a 30 year old woman to lead a fun and independent life, helping her to reach her full potential, through both practical & emotional assistance.

In this role, you will support a young woman with complex learning disabilities and no verbal language who participates in lots of amazing activities including yoga, swimming, music therapy, collaborating with a top London orchestra, outdoor adventures, and eating gorgeous food - all of this makes the role incredibly varied and inspiring!

In order to be able to participate in all these activities she needs our attention and support all day, every day. Communication skills and grounding are absolutely key to enabling her to moderate the effects of her sensory processing challenges.

Experience working in care isn't essential or even preferred, but just as long as you are empathetic with a positive mental attitude. You will need stamina and resilience both mental and physical, zest for life, the capacity to be fully present to the moment all the time you are on duty, and absolutely critical…a great sense of humour!

We have a 12-week induction training programme to support you. This is including intensive interaction, understanding of interception, sensory processing and Makaton signing. From there on in with practice, observation, and the support of the team, you will continue every day to learn more about yourself and supporting her.

What will you gain in this role as a Professional Assistant:

Accompany our client to interesting and engaging places, take part in fun activities, have adventures, and eat delicious food!

Seasonal staff incentive schemes

Contributory pension scheme

Work with a welcoming and tight-knit gold standard supported living team with weekly meetings and social events

"Employee of the Month" and "Carer/Nurse of the Week" initiative

Opportunities to enhance your skills, supporting complex care needs which will open up new career opportunities in the healthcare services field

Building fulfilling and rewarding relationships with the client and their family members

Payroll on a weekly basis

24-hour service from your dedicated recruitment team

Becoming a part of an established health care provider, making a positive impact on your local community and society as a whole

Making a difference to someone's life giving you a full sense of purpose!

What we need from a Professional Assistant:

Ability to build and nurture close relationships and fit into a family setting

Hold a calm centred disposition

Have the ability to recognise changes in both psychological and physical health

The ability to work independently

Be empathetic, friendly, kind and approachable

Willing to learn new skills, including complex communication needs and how to support in a non-directive, supportive manner

Demonstrate commitment to providing high quality, safe effective practice

Innovate Care Group, part of the TFS Healthcare Group, provides support to adults and children with complex care needs within their own homes.

Interested in this Personal Care Practitioner position? We'd love to hear from you! Contact @Valentina for an informal chat on: 0781 340 3853.

Innovate Care Group is an Equal Opportunities Employer. We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of individuals and require that employees share this commitment. All roles are subject to a number of checks including an enhanced DBS check.

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.