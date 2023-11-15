Deputy Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Deputy Manager Needed in Nottingham

Ref: 21934

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a deputy manager for our clients mental health care home in Nottingham. This small 15 bedded home is seeking a new deputy to join the team and lead the staff from the front. This home cares for those 18+ with mental health issues as well as mild learning disabilities.

Deputy Manager vacancy details:

NVQ Level 3 %3D Starting salary of £26,000.

NVQ Level 4 %3D starting salary of £27,000

Both salaries will increase after 3-6 months' probation.

Full time position

Permanent contract

9:00am - 5:00pm %3D start and finish times

No weekends (unless an emergency arises)

On call duties to be shared with the manager

Deputy Manager experience and skills:

You must have prior managerial experience within a similar setting (residential home for Mental Health, Learning Disabilities or Elderly)

You must have an NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care as a minimum.

You must have strong leadership skills.

You must have good communication and time keeping skills.

Drivers are preferred but not essential.

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

