Trainee Recruitment Consultant by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

careers@stroudresourcing.co.uk

Trainee Recruitment Consultant£25,000 basic + quarterly commission + 33 days holiday + 12% pension + exceptional benefitsStarting your career or thinking about a career change?If you`ve seeking a professional career with a company that recognises, values and rewards hard-work through uncapped earnings and career progression from day one - keep reading!What we offer!- Starting salary £25,000 + quarterly commission.- Guaranteed annual earnings one-third of revenue generated.- Annual salary review.- 12% pension + 33 days holiday rising to 38 days + sabbatical.- Flexible/hybrid working arrangement.- Company mobile + full home & office set-up with amazing technology!- Dental plan, life assurance, financial wellbeing planning.- Exceptional family friendly benefits & policies + talking therapy.- Realistic, attainable targets. Regular team events.- Funded CIPD qualifications, with paid study leave & in-house training.Stroud Resourcing is a boutique, award-winning York based headhunting firm. With major contracts in place, we partner closely with some of the UK`s most prestigious hospitals and healthcare facilities, recruiting healthcare professionals for vacancies that are `difficult to fill`, `niche` and `critical`. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcome through recruiting better leaders.We offer great flexibility, including hybrid working. This permanent role has many opportunities for learning and progression, you will work both collaboratively and independently, building skills that enable you to manage high volumes of work with high levels of autonomy. You will nurture key accounts proactively sourcing, interviewing and submitting quality candidates.What`s needed:- Ambition -a career in recruitment involves `consultative selling` and extensive phone work. You have targets to meet, it`s not a 9-5 job, you work around your commitments.- Resilience- To find 1 interested candidate takes hard work and determination, rejection is constant. Candidate behaviour can be demoralising, stock answer is `no`, gratitude is rare. This must not impact your desire to create a positive candidate experience.- Mature personality -responsible, accountable, emotional intelligence, good communication.- Learning mindset - desire to learn, adapt and improve. Ability to absorb information fast. Positive response to change and direction.- People-first attitude - towards our customers and each other we demonstrate authenticity, passion, empathy, transparency, and kindness.Learning from our experienced recruiters, you`ll quickly grasp the basics of resourcing, soaking up our business and learning about the healthcare industry. Using industry leading software, pioneering technology, and social media streams such as LinkedIn to map out talent, we`ll teach you everything you need to know and give you all the tools needed for a successful career in recruitment.Click to apply! Alternatively email your CV toor contact Charlotte White on 01904 239910 for an informal chat.