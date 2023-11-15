Community Care Supervisor by Voyage Care

You will have overall responsibility for assessing new people that we support, and the development, maintenance and implementation of individuals' support plans, encouraging the people we support to take an active role in all aspects of daily living



Ensuring that all people we support have up to date documentation, observations and MAR charts, in accordance with the company's Administration of Medication Policy; including staff medication competencies and regular audits of Medication records



Arranging, planning and conducting the supervisions and appraisals of support workers as and when required.



Attending, participating and contributing to various meetings for the people that we support and your team.



Undertaking all training (including statutory) relevant to the needs of the service and the people you support and according to relevant legislation, in order to professionally develop and gain skills beneficial to the individuals.



Ensuring all policies and procedures applicable to the service and the company are followed and understood in order to comply with regulations and good practice.



To provide a service and deliver care from time to time when emergencies, or short term requirements present such a need. This may be in the absence of any other member of staff.



Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential



Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions



Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants



Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments



Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service



Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt



Paid training, induction and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need



Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications



Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones



Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care



Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you



(8am - 5pm Monday to Friday with flexibility to participate in an on-call rota and support direct shifts outside of office hours when needed.)We are recruiting for a Community Care Supervisor to work as part of our team across our services in Stevenage and Arlesey. This is a varied role where every day is different, guiding and developing our Supported Living services, Specialist Behavioral Support services, Domiciliary and Outreach services.We are looking for an aspirational leader with a drive to develop both themselves and others. You will be equally at ease guiding others and rolling your sleeves up to lead by example.As a Field Support Supervisor, you will be responsible for creating and maintaining person centered support plans and ensuring high quality support is being provided to each of the people that we support. Other duties designated by the Manager will include managing a team of support workers, completing quality audits, spot checks and working closely with external professionals. You will always also promote best practice and act as an effective and positive role model. As a Field Support Supervisor, you may be required to lone work with the people you support or as part of a team and may be required to provide support in any location appropriate to meet the needs of the service.Experience in a senior care role is essential.We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.These benefits include:





Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



"COVID19 safety is important to us all, we support our staff and the people we support to stay safe by wearing correct PPE, including Type IIR Fluid Resistant Surgical Masks (FRSM), aprons and gloves at all times. We have a in-house team that ensures that all of our services have plenty of PPE at all times. All care and support is carried out following the latest Government guidance. Our aim is to keep you and the people we support safe."

