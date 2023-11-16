Endoscopy Nurse | Cardiff | Competitive Salary | Part Time (20 hours per week) | Permanent

We are looking for an experienced Endoscopy Nurse to join us at Spire Cardiff.

This role is part-time (20 hours week) and permanent.

Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

Duties & Responsibilities

Prepare an operating theatre/anaesthetic room/endoscopy suite for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum. In the case of anaesthetics ensure all necessary and emergency equipment is available and in working order.

Ensure the Patient Record is completed in a timely and accurate way.

Act as preceptor for student Nurses, learners, junior nurses and HCAs, where appropriate and participate in teaching within your sphere of knowledge and skill

Run a theatre list without supervision and supervise / mentor junior staff (subject to experience).

Perform scrub, circulating and / or anaesthetic duties

Organise own time and be responsible for appropriate delegation of staff and duties.

Maintain effective channels of communication at all times.

Comply with Spire policies/procedures and in particular, issues relating to Health and Safety, COSSH, Incidents Reporting and the Data Protection Act.

Report all accidents and untoward incidents to senior staff and complete electronic reporting system.

Act as specialist/link person having undergone the relevant training sessions in your area of expertise.

Deliver patient care in accordance with recognised standards of research based clinical practise.

By precept and example, to ensure that the rights, dignity and confidentiality of the patient are protected at all times.

Understand and apply a holistic patient centred care approach, identifying and taking into account specialist clinical needs whilst the patient is in the Theatre Department.

Work within a flexible working roster, designed to achieve the most effective use of staff for the patient's requirements.

Participate in the on call rota in order to provide a telephone help line.

Ensure that all elements contained within the NMC Code of Professional Conduct are adhered to, and ensure that you maintain registration requirements.

To ensure that Clinical Governance and risk management are embedded within daily practice.

Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire Policies.

Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

Who we're looking for:

Registered Nurse NMC Registered

Previous experience as an RGN within a Theatre Environment

High standard of clinical practice

Competent across a range of clinical skills supported by professional competence and knowledge

Able to use evidence based practice to provide high standards of care

Knowledge of appropriate standards and external bodies, such as the Care Quality Commission

Previous experience working in the private healthcare sector

Substantial perioperative experience.

Previous experience of managing clinical audits

Show some awareness of theatre specialty

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays (Pro Rata)

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Closing date: Friday 03rd November 2023.

In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.