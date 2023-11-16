Second Chef

Chef | Private Hospital | Permanent | Full Time | 37.5 hrs per week | Competitive Salary | Southend

Spire Wellesley Hospital are looking for a Chef to join our friendly catering team on a Full time and permanent basis. You will work 37.5 hour per week including some weekends between the hours of 7am - 7pm.

As a Chef you will be assisting in the preparation, cooking and delivery of all food and beverage service to patients, consultants, and staff in both the staff restaurant and patient rooms, through food preparation and assisting with service. Ensuring that all work is carried out in a hygienic and methodical manner.

Spire Wellesley Hospital is in Southend. We offer comprehensive private hospital services, ranging from outpatient clinics and physiotherapy to surgery and diagnostic tests in a relaxed, clean and comfortable environment.

Duties and responsibilities:

To assist the Head Chef as directed, with preparation of food, including peeling/chopping of vegetables. Meal preparation including cooking of some food items which will be agreed between the Head Chef and the catering assistants. Presentation and service of food and beverages, to the specified standard, to staff, patients and consultants.

To assist, when required, with the service of food to staff, consultants, visitors and patients in both the restaurant and wards.

To pro-actively engage with patients to raise awareness of the availability of a food and beverage service that can be tailored to suit their individual needs.

To take orders from customers in relation to food and beverage requests, adhering to any special dietary requirements or specific needs.

To serve on the till and cash up when required.

To maintain adequate control of all stock through stock rotation, date checking and ensuring packaging is intact.

To adhere to all statutory regulations, pertaining to the safety and hygienic operation of the kitchen and ancillary areas, as per the catering policy.

To comply with the health and safety procedures in accordance with current legislation.

To undertake cleaning of the kitchen area/staff restaurant/coffee shop/beverage bay areas and washing up duties associated with a large commercial kitchen in accordance with a schedule of works.

To maintain a high standard of cleanliness and hygiene in all tasks and duties.

To report to your immediate supervisor any information relating to customer/client complaints, compliments or any incident of accident, fire, loss, theft or damage.

To attend meetings and training courses as may be necessary from time to time.

What we are looking for

Essential

NVQ Level 2 - relevant qualification to the job role

You must be able to communicate with other members of staff and patients clearly and your personal appearance must be of a high standard, expected in a professional healthcare environment.

Experience of working in a kitchen environment, have experience of cooking for large numbers of people. Be able to take direction and guidance from the Head Chef and 2nd Chef within the kitchen area.

Experience of working in a restaurant style kitchen, wards and with visitors.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options'

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.