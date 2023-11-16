Residential Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care
Senior Support Worker Driver Required
At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:
Overseeing Support Workers, our Senior Support Workers implement care plans for individuals with learning disabilities and other complex needs. You'll operate within the home and local community settings providing hands-on care to the people we support, so you can expect total involvement in everything we do.
Our Senior Support Workers have a sound experience of supporting people with varying care needs and are familiar with leading a team; with a commitment to care and a passion for making a difference. In return, we offer all the training, benefits and options for career development you would expect from a leader in our field.
This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.
Click Apply to complete our one page application…….All applications & CV's are reviewed on a daily basis.
We offer a great range of benefits which include:-
1. Paid DBS** & Holidays
Requirements
At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:
- Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
- Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
- Salary scale /progression if you want it
- Life insurance & Pension Scheme
- Retail rewards & savings
- Long service awards
- Refer a Friend bonus
- Blue Light Card
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.
*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010
