Head Of Care by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Head Of Care Job - Alfreton

Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new Head Of Care to work within our clients residential home in Alfreton.

About You:

Confident communicator

Excellent clinical knowledge

The ability to challenge the way things are and find better alternatives

Committed and organised approach

Head Of Care vacancy details:

£12.67 per hour

33.75 hours Available

Excellent reputation

5-star experience

Head Of Care main duties:

Assist the day to day running of the service

Lead a team of people to provide outstanding care

If you are interested in this Head Of Care job please get in touch ASAP! - Daniel - 07835073286 Ref: DM 21949